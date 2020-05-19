Home

Funeral service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Mary Alice Young


1936 - 2020
Mary Alice Young Obituary
Mary Alice Young, 83, of 29 Wintry Drive, Hendersonville, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
She was born on October 31, 1936 to the late Joseph and Elsie McMahan. Alice is also preceded in death by her son, Greg Young and a daughter, Tammy Rogers and her husband Kevin. She was a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, friend to many, and a member of Refuge Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Sheldon Richard Young; a son, Sheldon Keith Young; three grandsons, Jacob, Justin and his wife LaShea, and Cody and his wife Christen; and a great-granddaughter, Maddilyn Rogers.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Neelands and Rev. Jack Maltby officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Lane, Memphis, TN 38105.
An online register book is available by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from May 19 to May 20, 2020
