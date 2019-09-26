Home

Moody-Connolly Funeral Home
181 S Caldwell St
Brevard, NC 28712
(828) 884-2220
Mary Ann Brown Obituary
Mary Ann Brown, 81 of Hendersonville, NC passed away on August 21, 2019.
She is survived by her lifelong best friend Dr. Fred Roper of Columbia, SC, as well as her close second cousin Jeff McDaris and his wife Lisa, of Pisgah Forest, NC, as well as many Gillespie and Brown descendants in Transylvania County.
A celebration of Mary Ann's life and remembrance service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the English Chapel in Pisgah Forest at 2:00 PM. Friends and family are invited.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Henderson County Public Library, the UNC-Ch Library School Children's collection, or Four Seasons Hospice of Henderson County.
Online condolences may be left at www.moodyconnollyfuneral home.com.
Moody-Connolly Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
