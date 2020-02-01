Home

Mary "Gladys" (Maybin) Ballard Obituary
Mary "Gladys" Maybin Ballard, 74, entered Heaven's Gate on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at home, with her family by her side.
In addition to her parents Lincoln and Carrie Maybin, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Roy; brothers, Ted and Theron Maybin; and most recently her sister, Margaret 'Tennie' Bailey.
After taking an early retirement from DuPont she enjoyed her hobbies of doll collecting, baking and goin' thrifting. Joining the Land of Sky doll club brought her many friendships which she cherished. Her love of baking never diminished, forever searching for the perfect pound cake recipe. But to know her was to know her children and grandchildren were her greatest joy.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Tamara and Mark Garren, Melody and Rob Worley, Carvel and Vicky Ballard; her grandchildren Pearl, Yancey and Ruby; brothers Troy (Rhonda), Joe (Sue), Homer (Terry), James (Jennifer), Johnny (Joyce), Lanny (Tonya), Sammy (Lisa) and Mitchell Maybin; her sisters, Pearlie Jane Ballard (Robert) and Lugenia Hill (Edsel); a sister-in-law Mary Lois Maybin, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 2pm in the Chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home, with burial following the service. Family will greet friends and share coffee and pound cake in the Hospitality room of Forest Lawn Funeral Home from 3:30-5pm.
We would like to thank Four Seasons Hospice and her circle of family that stayed with her around the clock. She had a love for flowers and they are welcome or memorials to Four Seasons Hospice. Or better yet, bake your neighbor a pound cake.
Online condolences may be offered at www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
