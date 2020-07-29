1/
Mary Ballard
TUXEDO, NC- Mary Hazel Guice Ballard 92 of Tuxedo, NC went to be with her savior on Tuesday July 28th, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Alonzo Franklin Guice and Maude Johnson Guice.
She is preceded in death by her husband Grady Edward Ballard, her sisters Edna Revis and Mrytle King and brother Rev. Ramond Guice. Hazel is survived by three children Beverly Ballard Thacker and husband Denver of Churchill TN, Jerry Lee Ballard and wife Vickey of Saluda NC and Martin Edward Ballard and wife Joanne of Zirconia NC. She is also survived by two sisters Mildred Morgan and husband Wayne of Hendersonville NC and Wanda Mullinax of Greenville SC.
She was a loving grandmother to Erik Ballard, Melissa Todd, Michelle Smith, Amber Brown and Katie Ballard and ten great grandchildren.
Hazel's unwavering love of the Lord and devotion to her family will always be remembered.
Her children arise up, and call her blessed;
Proverbs 31:28
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tuxedo Baptist Church where she was a long-time member.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00am at Tuxedo Baptist Church Cemetery Zirconia, NC on Saturday, August 1st 2020 with the Rev. Mike Bennett officiating.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or to Po Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.


Published in Times-News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
1101 Greenville Hwy
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-4261
