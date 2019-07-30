|
Mary "Peggy" Beddingfield, 81, of Zirconia, died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Pardee Hospital.
A native of Pickens, SC, she was the daughter of the late James & Mary Blackwell. Peggy is also preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Wayne Beddingfield; a daughter, Carolyn Elizabeth Beddingfield Jones; and two brothers, Jim and Ronnie Blackwell.
She was a LPN for Pardee Hospital for several years; and the founder of B & B Garbage Service. Peggy was of the Baptist Faith.
She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Beddingfield of Zirconia and Waynette Beddingfield and her fiancé Dean Campbell of Pickens, SC; four grandchildren, Amanda Winters, West Jones, Carol Jones, and Brayden Campbell; and four great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Beddingfield Cemetery with Rev. Seth Nichols and Roger Walton officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Peggy's memory to: Gideon's International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214.
