|
|
Mary Catherine Wood of Hendersonville died on September 23, 2019. Born January 26, 1922 in Randolph County, Indiana to the late Charles and Liliemae Wood, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Bernard Wood.
Following graduation from Ball Sate University, with BS and MS degrees, she taught Business Education in the Auburn, Indiana school system.
Mary Catherine moved to Hendersonville in 1979. She enjoyed volunteering at Pardee Hospital and IAM. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and PEO Chapter B.
She is survived by her sister, Florence Wood; cousin, Frances Kennedy of Givens Estates and several other cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Friday, October 4, 2019 in the Memorial Garden of First United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be offered to Hendersonville First United Methodist Church or to Carolina Village Endowment Fund.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019