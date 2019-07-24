Home

Mary (Pittillo) Crawford

Mary (Pittillo) Crawford Obituary
Mary Pittillo Crawford, 94, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her home, surrounded by family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Crawford.
She was born January 7, 1925 to the late James and Mary Meyers Pittillo, and reared in the Fruitland Community. Mary was a graduate of Edneyville High School, and was employed for many years at Belk's in Hendersonville.
Mary served as a volunteer for many years at Pardee Hospital, and was an active member of First United Methodist Church. She loved children, animals, flowers, chocolate, her church, and her beloved Sunday School Class.
Mary will be remembered for her humility, gentle spirit, and kind heart. The family wishes to express gratitude to Four Season's Hospice for their compassion and support.
She is survived by her son, Larry Crawford; and her sister, Joyce Pittillo.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Shepherd Memorial Park with Rev. Jean Goodwin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to: First United Methodist Church, 204 6th Avenue West, Hendersonville, NC 28739.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from July 24 to July 25, 2019
