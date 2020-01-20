|
|
Mary Dufner, 81, of Hendersonville passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Elizabeth House. She was born on June 29,1938 in St Paul, MN to Eleanor and Henry Wilhelm.
After graduating from Our Lady of Peace High School in 1956, she met and married Charles J Dufner after he arrived home from his service in the 82nd Airborne. They settled in St Louis Park, MN where they raised their four children, Charlene, Christopher, Randall and Charles Jr.
Memorial and celebration of Mary's life will be held this Saturday for family and close friends this Saturday January 25th at 1 pm Location: 221 Daniel Drive in Laurel Park at Gary and Charlene Olsen's home.Funeral Service will be held on February 28,2020 at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Owensboro KY. For more info contact Charlene Olsen at 828-489-9826
In lieu of flowers please send your donation to: "Open Arms Pregnancy Center" Checks payable to same. 2339 Haywood Rd Hendersonville, NC 28791 or Attn: Lifeteen 611 N Church St Hendersonville, NC 28791. Checks payable to Immaculate Conception/Memo/ Lifeteen
For the full obituary and opportunity to post condolences online please visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Shuler Funeral Home is caring for the Dufner family.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020