Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Holbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Holbert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary E. Holbert Obituary
HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Mary Ellen Holbert, age 85, of Hendersonville, NC died after an extended illness late Thursday morning, February 21, 2019 at Sunnybrook Assisted Living.
Funeral services will be 3 o'clock Sunday afternoon, February 24, 2019 at Tracy Grove Baptist Church, 284 Tracy Grove Road Flat Rock, NC with Rev. James Maybin officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 2:45pm prior to the service in the church. Burial will follow in the family plot in the Tracy Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Shuler Funeral Home of Hendersonville, NC. Online condolences may be shared at www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shuler Funeral Home
Download Now