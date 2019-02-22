|
Mary Ellen Holbert, age 85, of Hendersonville NC, died after an extended illness late Thursday morning, February 21, 2019.
Mrs. Holbert was born on Tuesday, July 11, 1933 in Henderson County, NC to the late Curtis Eugene and Marie Ellen (Staton) Mabry.
On June 30, 1955, as the former Mary Ellen Mabry, she married her husband of 54 years, Mr. Malcomb Holbert who died September 11, 2009. She was a faithful member of Tracy Grove Baptist Church since 1955 and devoted her life to her family as a wife, mother and grandmother.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Gene Holbert and his wife, Jill of Seneca, SC, Wanda Ponder, widow of the late Phillip Ponder of Dana, John Holbert of Hendersonville and Eddie Holbert and his wife, Teresa of Landrum, SC; Also surviving are 5 grandchildren, Justin Ponder and his wife Nichole; Jeremiah Ponder, Joseph Holbert and his wife Laura, Chris Holbert and Lacy Holbert; 5 great-grandchildren Tanner, Jedediah, Logun, Ryland and Shelby.
Funeral services will be 3 o'clock today, Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Tracy Grove Baptist Church, 284 Tracy Grove Road, Flat Rock, NC with Rev. James Maybin officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 2:45 p.m. prior to the service in the church. Burial will follow in the family plot at the Tracy Grove Baptist Churchyard.
Mary will be deeply missed by her loving and devoted family and many dear friends.
Arrangements are in the care of Shuler Funeral Home of Hendersonville, NC. Online condolences may be shared at www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019