February 8, 1924 – November 6, 2020
HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Mary Evelyn Benoit passed away November 6, 2020 joining her late husband of 70 years, William E. Benoit.
Mary was born in Bath, Maine on February 8, 1924.
Mary lived at many wonderful places with her husband and family. Mary and her husband Bill eventually settled in Hendersonville, NC in 1967 and have lived the remainder of their lives there. They were long time members of the Hendersonville Presbyterian Church.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Linda (Kerry) Karpathian of Fond du Lac, WI. and Billie Hunsinger of Grovetown, GA; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two great, great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place at Jackson Funeral Service in Hendersonville, NC. Her family will be taking her remains to her birth place in Maine where she will join her late husband Bill.
The family extends their heart felt gratitude to the people at Carolina Village where both Mary and her husband Bill received such wonderful care throughout their final years.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com
or to PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.