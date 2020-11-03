1/1
Mary Frances McNish Zarmer
1924 - 2020
Mary Frances McNish Zarmer of Carolina Village in Hendersonville, NC died on November 1st, 2020. She was born in Sullivan, IL on June 21, 1924 to the late Anna Miller McNish and David Thornley McNish.
Mary Frances grew up in Peoria, Illinois and moved to Gardena, IL graduating from E. Peoria Community High School. She worked one year at Caterpillar Tractor Co. in the Export Department.
Mary attended Wheaton College and graduated with a degree in Christian Education. She then attended Biblical Seminary in New York earning her MRE in Christian Education. She served as Director of Christian Education for the Methodist Church in Brooklyn, NY for two years, as DCE in Joliet, IL for three years, and as DCE in Park Ridge, IL for five years.
She married Ray H. Zarmer in l960 and they lived in Deerfield, IL, Roslyn, PA, Arlington Heights, IL, Boxford, MA, and retired in Etowah, NC. Ray died in l996, and a few years later she moved to a cottage in Carolina Village in Hendersonville, N.C. When she could no longer care for her extensive perennial garden, Mary moved to an apartment in the same village. Gardening, especially perennial flowers, and reading have always been her hobbies, but her main passion has always been serving her Lord, Jesus Christ.
Mary is survived by her two sons, Craig Lee Zarmer (Kim) and Kevin Ray Zarmer (Rosanne); and four granddaughters, Julie Elizabeth, Teresa Marie, Sandra Anne and Lori Frances Zarmer.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Mary's cremains will be buried in the Memorial Garden of the Hendersonville Presbyterian Church where she has been a member since l988.



Published in Times-News on Nov. 3, 2020.
