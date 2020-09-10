Mary "Trina" Hazel transitioned into eternal life on September 8, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother/nanny, aunt, sister, and friend to everyone she knew. She loved life and her community; she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Born on March 5, 1929, Mary was married to the late James Howard Hazel and was the mother to nine children. She retired from Eaton Corporation and enjoyed cooking, traveling, attending church services, religious concerts and modeling in Sister Suber's fabulous hat shows.

She will be cherished forever by her children; Jessie Turner (Mary), Marvinia Suber (Otis), Alonzo Hazel, Caroline McKinley (Jack), Jimmie Hazel, Harold Hazel (Joyce), Timothy Hazel (Janet). She was predeceased by her son Richard Gray and her daughter Janice Graves. Her beloved 22 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren will carry the memory of her in their hearts forever; along with a host of nieces, nephews and "adopted" children that she loved as if they were her own.

A viewing will be held on September 13, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 with a private service for the family to follow at Greater New Zion Baptist, 38 Talley Drive, Fletcher, NC. Mask and social distancing is required. Services provided by Donald Roseboro Funeral Home.



