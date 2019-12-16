|
Mary Searcy Hoots, 85, of Hendersonville passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Mission Hospital. She was a lifelong resident of Henderson County, the daughter of the late William T. and Pearl Elise Garren Searcy. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Samuel T. Hoots, USAF, Retired; daughter, Susan Elaine Hoots; and great-grandson, James Landon Fink.
She retired from Gerber Baby Foods in Asheville.
Mary is survived by her six children, Robert Hoots and friend Joanne, Faye Marshall and husband James, Kaye Hoots Ward, Mickey Hoots and wife Sandra, Billy Hoots and wife Melissa, Kenny Hoots and wife Victoria; 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; and her loving dog Tieko.
A funeral service will be at 2:00pm Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Travis Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12-2:00pm prior to the service and at other times will be at the home of Faye and James Marshall.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019