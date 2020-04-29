|
|
Mary "Jeanne" Huggins, 87, of Mountain Home went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Life Care Center of Hendersonville. She was a daughter of the late Leonard and Mary Ward Trice. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Charlie Jack Franklin; her second husband, JP Huggins and her sister, Margaret Hinsdale.
Jeanne was a graduate of Hendersonville High School and was employed in school food service for over 20 years with Henderson County Public Schools prior to her retirement. She was a member of Naples Baptist Church and loved spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Jeanne enjoyed camping and being outdoors, but also enjoyed cooking and baking when she was indoors. She had a great love for flowers and the mountains of Western North Carolina.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Blackwell and her husband, Kenny and Donna Stanley and her husband, David; grandchildren, Trisha Blackwell, Brooke Leonard, Tiffany Stanley and Allison Huggins; great-grandchildren, Matheu Reeves and Lydia Parris; sister-in-law, Jeannie Bell Revis and a number of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Shepherd Memorial Park with Reverend Richard Merck officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jeanne's memory to Naples Baptist Church 799 Rugby Drive, Hendersonville, NC 28791.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com and clicking on her obituary page.
Services have been entrusted to the care of Shuler Funeral Home.
Published in The Times-News on Apr. 29, 2020