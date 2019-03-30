|
Mary I. Yeazell, of Hendersonville, passed away on March 6, 2019 following a brief illness.
She was born in Herrin, IL in 1926 and held degrees from Southern Illinois University and the University of Illinois, where in 1966, she received the Doctor of Education. Mary was a "teacher of teachers," inspiring hope, igniting the imagination, and instilling a love of learning in those around her. She taught at Miami University (Ohio), the University of Rhode Island, and West Virginia University where she received Professor of the Year and retired in 1988 as Professor Emerita.
Mary's dedication to learning and teaching extended into her spiritual life. She taught workshops on Children's Spirituality and Faith Development for Dioceses in several states. An active member of St. James Episcopal Church, Hendersonville, she taught classes, wrote prayers for services, and served on a national committee developing a new youth curriculum for the Episcopal Church USA. During her retirement, Mary researched an extensive genealogy project. She was a wonderful cook, traveled widely in Europe and the Americas, and loved watching and feeding the birds.
Mary is survived by her husband of 54 years, Paul Yeazell, and a daughter, Martha Milcarek, both of Hendersonville; a granddaughter, Maggie Milcarek and two great-grandchildren, WI; and a sister, Joann East, IL; four step-daughters, four step-grandchildren, and two step-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. James Episcopal Church. Burial will follow later in the Memorial Garden.
The family thanks the staffs of Life Care Center and Four Seasons Hospice for their care and support during Mary's illness. Memorials may be made to Four Seasons Hospice Foundation and Hendersonville Rescue Mission.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019