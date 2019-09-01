Home

Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Carolina Village Hall
600 Carolina Village Drive
Hendersonville, NC
Mary Levi Obituary
Mary Levi, 88 of Hendersonville, died Thursday, August 29, 2019.
She was born in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Clarence and Oda Kemp. Mary is also preceded in death by two sisters, Kathleen Hallinan and Ruth McDowell, and a brother, Donald Neal Kemp.
Mary was an R.N. and retired from Pardee Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Etowah.
Mary is survived by a daughter, Karen Levi (Phillip Steers); two sons, Randy Levi (Becky Curtis) and Danny Levi (Becky Levi); two granddaughters, Jenna Gillespie and her husband Chris and Nicole Coston and her husband Brent; and four great-grandchildren, Brayden and Kai Gillespie and Pressley and Levi Coston.
A memorial service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Carolina Village Hall, 600 Carolina Village Drive, Hendersonville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Mary's memory to: Four Seasons Compassion-for-Life, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News on Sept. 1, 2019
Remember
