Mary Lou Kelly, 92, of Hendersonville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on the morning of January 19, 2020. She was surrounded by family as she peacefully departed this world.
She was born on March 26, 1927 in Evanston, Illinois to John and Esther McCormick. Growing up in Syracuse, New York she was the youngest of 5 children all of whom have preceded her in death.
When 28 years old, Mary Lou met James (Jim) Kelly, a young man who had served as a Marine Corps World War II soldier and who was soon fated to become an outstanding school psychologist. They were married on September 3, 1955.
Jim and Mary Lou's six children include Dr. John Kelly and wife Janet of Pearland, Texas; Col. Ret. Brian Kelly and wife Susan of Hampton, Virginia; Shawn Kelly and husband Fe of Hendersonville, NC; Dr. Ellen Kelly of Nashville, TN; Margaret Kelly of Hendersonville; and Michael Kelly of Hendersonville. At the time of her death, Mary knew and loved 21 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren.
She was highly praised for her many artistic skills and particularly for her paintings. But all who knew her would pronounce Mary Lou's greatest role in life was as "Mom." The family grew up primarily in Orchard Park, New York before moving to Hendersonville, North Carolina in 1979.
As faithful members of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Mary Lou and Jim participated in Centering Prayer and various charitable causes. Jim died in 2010 after 54 years of marriage. Mary Lou's daughter Margaret (Peggy) also went to be with our Lord in 2014.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, January 24, 2020 in the Our Lady of the Angels Chapel of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Father Cook will be the celebrant. Burial shall be thereafter at Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Hendersonville.
A fitting verse to describe our beloved mother comes from Chapter 31 of Proverbs: "Her children arise and call her blessed."
Arrangements and reception are through Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Hendersonville, N.C.
Also, donations can be made to Four Seasons Hospice in Hendersonville. See https://www.fourseasonsfdn.org/memorial-gift/circle-of-love/col-gift/
