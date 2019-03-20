|
|
HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Mary Maxine Brown Towe, age 84, native and resident of the Lyda homeplace in Edneyville NC, died March 19, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Hendersonville.
Maxine was Aunt Josie's girl, the daughter of Josie Priscilla Lyda Brown and Ben Brown. She was raised on Little Hungry before moving home to Edneyville after Josie's mother Mary Jane Whiteside Lyda, John
Stepp Lyda's wife, died in 1943. She was raised in St. Paul Episcopal Church, married there in 1958, and moved to the Methodist church after she was married. Her family joined First United Methodist Church in Hendersonville in 1972.
Maxine was a Registered Nurse for 47 years, working in the operating room. She graduated Edneyville High School in 1952, then Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Charlotte in 1955. She worked at Pardee in Hendersonville, the Veterans hospital in Asheville, and Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte, retired from St. Josephs in Asheville, then traveled for 12 years with MRA and Cross Country Staffing, serving at several hospitals across the South.
Surviving are her son Michael Onlie Towe and wife Julia of Spartanburg SC, daughter Susan Janet Towe of Jupiter FL, grandson Christopher Michael Towe of Spartanburg, brother Steve Kelly Brown and
wife Doris Bishop Brown of Lynchburg VA, sisters-in-law Lois Green Brown of Valley Hill, Lois Merrell Ardron of Hendersonville, and Idell Fowler Brown of Houston TX. Maxine was preceded in death by four brothers Charles Lloyd Brown Sr and his wife Margaret Marshall Brown, Wilfred Russell "Whip" Brown, Alton Wayne "Bob" Brown, and Mack Stuart Brown.
This family graced by an abundance of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family, friends, and neighbors, has been most grateful for the love and affection of Margaret, Linda, Roberta, Mark, Gail, Junior, David,
Pauline, Alice, and her church family.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Friday, March 22nd at the Brunson Chapel of the First United Methodist Church of Hendersonville. A private interment was held at St. Paul Cemetery.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family atwww.jacksonfuneralservice.com or Po Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019