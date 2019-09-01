Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Lake Pointe Landing - LifeCare center
Mary Pauline Melvin


1925 - 2019
Mary Pauline Melvin Obituary
On August 14, 2019, at 94 years young, Mary Pauline (Cline) Melvin, went home to be with her Lord. Mary was born in Kentucky in April 1925, later relocated with family, to Hendersonville, NC. She married, raised her children (div. Anderson) met (1959) and married (1963) Harry Melvin, her husband of almost 50 years and worked at Southern Bell until she retired. After he passed in 2013, she relocated to Lake Pointe Landing in 2015. Mary greatly enjoyed spending time with her daughter, Colleen and great-granddaughter, Hayle, (Jenna & Chris Brooks) these last few years. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Melvin, son, David Anderson, and grandchildren, Jeannie (Brooks), Sheri and Michael (Anderson). She is survived by her daughter, Mary Colleen Anderson; son, Michael Anderson; six great-grandchildren; two nephews, Lamar Melvin (Jean) and Harry Melvin (Kathy) of Georgia. She will be greatly missed, but we know she lives and rejoices with our Lord and is re-united with her beloved husband, Harry. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Lake Pointe Landing - LifeCare center on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00PM.
Published in The Times-News on Sept. 1, 2019
