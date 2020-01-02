Home

Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Hendersonville Presbyterian Church
Mary (Long) Saby Obituary
Ms. Mary Long Saby, 96, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was born in York, PA, graduated from Penn State in 1945, and married John Saby, her husband of 65 years. She raised four children and enjoyed her four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Mary was a dedicated Christian, was an active participant in Carolina Village activities, and was widely admired for her positive attitude toward life.
Services will be held at Hendersonville Presbyterian Church on Saturday, January 4 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Hendersonville Presbyterian Church, 699 North Grove Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the Saby family with arrangements.
Published in The Times-News on Jan. 2, 2020
