Mary Riser Schaeffer, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, April 6, 2020, at Rosecrest Retirement Community in Inman, SC. The daughter of Marion and Ethel Riser, she is predeceased by her husband of 54 years, William B. Schaeffer, and is survived by 5 children: Brent (Mpopo), Michael (Lisa), Eric (Su), David (Kim), and Ethelyn (Kurt); 13 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Mary was beloved by everyone. She was always kind, caring, selfless, and frugal, but very generous with her time and talent in helping others, especially the elderly. As a pastor's wife, she devoted her life to Christian faith and service, with her quiet leadership and example which inspired others to join in. She raised her children with great values, morals, and devotion to service. She was an avid flower and vegetable gardener who, as a child of the Depression, knew how to stretch summer produce and proteins beyond human comprehension to feed a family of seven on a limited budget. She will be fondly remembered for her butterscotch pies, blueberry "Pisgah" cobbler, pot roasts, and lamb dinners, and for cheerfully enduring family camping trips throughout Europe in a floorless Boy Scout tent during the 7 years in which Bill led a Lutheran World Federation refugee program in London from 1958 to 1965.
Born in Florence, SC, she gradu ated from Newberry College (1944) and earned a Master's degree in Public Health from UNC (1946). After obtaining her degree, she established the first health education division for the Greenville County, SC, Health Department. In 1948, she married the love of her life, Bill Schaeffer, joining him in his Lutheran ministry's a pastor's wife and valuable partner in developing mission churches in SC at St. Michael's in Greenville and Holy Trinity in North Augusta, and helping him grow young congregations in Bethesda, MD, and Easley, SC.
While in Bethesda, in addition to her work as a pastor's wife, housewife, and mother of five children, she volunteered as a member of the women's auxiliary of the National Lutheran Home in Washington DC. There, she became trained as a certified re-motivation therapist, providing re-motivation sessions for senior citizens in nursing homes or other institutions wherever she lived. In her later years, she trained others as re-motivators, but personally continued to lead sessions until the age of 87!
In retirement, she lived with Bill in their mountain home, "Dogwood Dell," outside Hendersonville, NC, where they were active members of Grace Lutheran Church, the same church in which they were married in 1948. In 2002, she and Bill moved to Rosecrest Retirement Community, where she lived independently for 14 years before moving to assisted living in 2016. While at Rosecrest, she was very active in the development of Springs of Grace Lutheran Church in Boiling Springs, SC, where a pavilion was dedicated in her name in 2018 due to her leadership and generosity to that mission church. She always said that God had blessed her and been good to her throughout her life.
A celebration of Mary's life and a burial service will be held at a future date when her family and friends can safely attend. Memorials may be made to Springs of Grace Lutheran Church, 320 Holden Road, Inman, SC 29349 or Rosecrest Retirement Community,200 Fortress Drive, Inman, SC 29349.
Published in The Times-News from May 23 to May 24, 2020