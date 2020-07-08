(age 90) of Raleigh, NC (formerly of Hendersonville, NC and Brightwaters, NY) passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank and son, Michael. She is survived by her brother, Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cantley, three children: Catherine Clock (James), Anne Trotta (James), and Gerry Diamond (Sue), and nine grandchildren: Christine, Caitlin, Michael Sean, Corinne, Patricia, Anthony, Grace, Owen, and Megan. She was also a loving aunt and friend to many. Mary was born June 25, 1930 in Queens, NY to Eva and Michael Cantley and graduated from St. Catherine's School of Nursing in 1952. Married to Frank for 63 years, Mary devoted her life to family and the service of others. She kept an immaculate home where everyone was welcomed and enjoyed her famous cookies. She loved ice cream, family dinners, and walking. She and Frank back-packed throughout Europe and visited all 48 contiguous states in their motorhome. Mary volunteered throughout her life, including with Meals on Wheels, Hospice, and Note in the Pocket. As a devout Catholic, she was an active member of St. Patrick's Church in Bay Shore, NY; Immaculate Conception Church in Hendersonville, NC; and St. Francis of Assisi Church in Raleigh, NC. Mary was considerate of all, loved by all, and will be missed. A Mass in celebration of Mary's life will be held at a future date.





