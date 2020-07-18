Mary Virginia "Ginny" Benbow Arkens, 89, died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Carolina Village Medical Center. She was born in Campbellsville, Kentucky on May 4, 1931, the daughter of the late Anne and Dwight Elliott. Although "Ginny" weighed only 1 ½ pounds at birth, she was pure strength and determination. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Kent Benbow who died in 1998, as well as Henry Arkens, who died in 2007.
Ginny grew up in Dayton, Ohio, and was a 1949 graduate of Wilbur Wright High School, as well as a graduate of Miami University. She taught briefly in the Dayton School district but spent most of her 30-year teaching career teaching first grade at Harry Russell School in West Carrollton. She and her husband, Kent Benbow, retired to North Carolina in 1990, where they were active members of Trinity Presbyterian Church, where she taught at the church preschool.
Virginia is survived by her son. Dr. Mark Benbow and his wife, Annette of Lincolnia, Virginia. Two nieces: Lynn Kovacs Hayes in Beavercreek, Ohio and Jane Getty Nolan of Columbus, Ohio, one nephew, David Getty of Texas, as well as one stepson, Charles Arkens and one stepdaughter, Collette Arkens, both of Wisconsin. A lifelong devoted teacher, she will be fondly remembered by her many students.
Services will be held after the Covid-19 emergency has passed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donatons in Virginia's memory be directed to the Blue Ridge Humane Society. 88 Centipede Lane Hendersonville, NC 28792.
