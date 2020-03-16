Home

Marye Jane Priddy


1941 - 2020
COLUMBUS, NC – Marye Jane Priddy, 78, of Columbus, NC passed away March 13, 2020, at Tryon Estates. Jane was born September 8, 1941, in Arkansas to the late Paul and Marye Priddy.
Surviving is a brother, Tom Priddy (Dotti) of Greer, SC; a sister, Anne Olsen of Charleston, SC; five nieces and nephews; and ten great-nieces and great-nephews.
Ms. Priddy was a lifelong educator, teaching grades K-4. She taught in Connecticut for thirty years, Georgia for three years, Virginia for two years, and finished her career in Tryon as a substitute teacher in the public school system.
Jane was a member of Tryon Presbyterian Church.
No service is planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jane's chosen charity, Reading is Fundamental, 750 First Street, NE, Suite 920, Washington, DC 20002, rif.org/donate.
Published in The Times-News on Mar. 16, 2020
