JUNE 26, 1968 – AUGUST 23, 2019
Mason (AKA Sam) Swearingen, 51, of Kew Gardens, New York, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 23, 2019. Sam was born on June 26, 1968, in Richmond, Va. He spent most of his childhood in Hendersonville, N.C., where he graduated from Hendersonville High School in 1986. He was an Eagle Scout in Troop 601. Sam developed his passion for music in Hendersonville with the band Dionisus. At 19, he moved to New York City to pursue a career in rock-and-roll. In 1992, while playing a show in Greenwich Village, he met his soul mate and the love of his life, Linda. For 27 years they laughed together, cried together and rocked hard.
Sam was involved in numerous bands over the years, bringing his passion, energy, and joy to all of them. What started more than 15 years ago as just another tribute band, quickly became the most successful music endeavor of Sam's career. Sam is the heart-and-soul of Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago. He was an integral part of building the band into the great success it is today. Beginnings was a great source of pride for Sam, and the magic he brought to the stage when he performed was purely electric. The music community lost a brother, mentor, leader and talent that will never be replaced.
He was a devoted husband, son, brother, son-in-law, uncle and friend. He left us doing what he loved the most – playing music. The last song he sang was "Make Me Smile", and that's what he did for so many people. He had a passion and love for music second only to his love for his family.
He is survived by his wife and best friend Linda, his mother Emilie and stepfather Bob Unsworth, his father and stepmother Gene and Mary, his brothers Nat and Chris (and his wife Maggie), his sister Katie (and her husband Chris), his mother and father-in-law Sonia and Elliot, his brother-in law Alex, and his nieces and nephews Jasmin, Timothy, Abby, Robby, and Bridget.
People can make their donations to Stamford Education 4 Autism, 1127 High Ridge Road, PMB #315 Stamford, CT 06905, or Stepping Stone Day School c/o Sue Martin, 77-40 Vleigh Place, Kew Gardens Hills N.Y. 11367
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019