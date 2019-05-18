Home

Matt James Armstrong, 56 passed away May 11, 2019 from complications of a heart attack. He is a life-long resident of Mills River. He is survived by daughter Elizabeth of Mills River, stepson Ireland O'Noonan of Florida, mother Joyce of Hendersonville, brother Dale (Nancy) of Washington, sisters Laura (Andy) Braun of Florida, Sally Scott of Arizona, predeceased by father Bill. The Memorial service is June [email protected] 11am at Mills River United Methodist Church. Full obituary can be viewed at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com
Published in The Times-News from May 18 to May 19, 2019
