Mr. Matthew Joseph Haun, 61, of Hendersonville, NC died unexpectedly but peacefully on October 13, 2019. Matt is survived by his loving wife, Shannon of Hendersonville, daughters Stephanie Haun of Nashville, TN and Kristen Stay of Atlanta, GA, and four grandchildren, Bailey Emerson, Olivia Emerson, Adelaide Emerson and Brooks Stay, as well as countless people who loved him.
Matt was born on August 29, 1958 in Detroit, MI to Zachary Taylor (ZT) Haun and Elizabeth Haun. He graduated from Hendersonville High School in 1976. He lived and worked as a carpenter in North Carolina, Michigan, and Florida throughout his life.
Matt was truly was larger-than-life. He was a master carpenter. He often would crack himself up. His laugh was contagious, his spirit - undeniable. He was kind, gentle, easy-going and content. He loved his family, friends, shooting pool, his motorcycle, cars, laughing, hockey, crab legs, and his craft. He could build anything to perfection, from a simple deck to the most complicated spiral staircases – all with the math done in his head, but constantly needed help finding his pencil and tape measure. He would drop everything to help anyone. Once you were in his life, you never went out of it.
A celebration of Matt's life will be held later in the year. Details will be announced on his social media pages. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Matt's life at that time. Donations can be made in Matt's name to St. Jude and condolences may be sent to 185 Morgan Rd. Hendersonville, NC 28739.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019