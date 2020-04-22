Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel, Inc.
144 East Main Street
Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-9866
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Stockman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice C. Stockman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice C. Stockman Obituary
Maurice C. Stockman, 88, of Ligonier, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Ligonier Gardens.
He was born July 18, 1931 in Kalamazoo, MI, a son of the late Frank and Agnes Milbocker Stockman.
Maurice was raised on a farm outside Flint, MI. Prior to his retirement he had been employed by General Motors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Marion J. Hackett Stockman who died in 2014.
He is survived by five children: Robert Marshall of Texas, Anthony (Diana), James, Mary, and William Stockman all of Ligonier; three grandchildren: Nicholas Stockman, Jenifer (Keith) Garner, and Jill (Souk) Ouanesanh; and six great grandchildren: Jakob, Clara, Ainsley, Jared, Lorelei, and Ellison.
All services will be private.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -