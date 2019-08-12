|
|
Maxime ""Max"" Marius Hall, Sr., 74, of Hendersonville passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his residence. Born in Biloxi, Mississippi to the late Charles Frederick Hall, Jr and Thelma Swanzy Hall, he had resided in Henderson County for the last 15 years. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Georgia Marquiss. Max spent his working career in the construction industry.
He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy; son, Max Hall, Jr.; daughter, Angela Hall Barger (Lee); brothers, Charles Hall III (Taffy) of Texas and John Hall (Joyce) of Mississippi; sisters, Christine Smigiel (Stanley) of Ohio, Mary Rainey (Ken) of Mississippi and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Lutheran Church of the Nativity in Arden with Pastor George Tuttle officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Church of the Nativity, P.O. Box 208, Arden, NC 28704, or Four Seasons Compassion for Life, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019