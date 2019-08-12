Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Nativity
Arden , NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxime Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxime Marius "Max" Hall Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxime Marius "Max" Hall Sr. Obituary
Maxime ""Max"" Marius Hall, Sr., 74, of Hendersonville passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his residence. Born in Biloxi, Mississippi to the late Charles Frederick Hall, Jr and Thelma Swanzy Hall, he had resided in Henderson County for the last 15 years. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Georgia Marquiss. Max spent his working career in the construction industry.
He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy; son, Max Hall, Jr.; daughter, Angela Hall Barger (Lee); brothers, Charles Hall III (Taffy) of Texas and John Hall (Joyce) of Mississippi; sisters, Christine Smigiel (Stanley) of Ohio, Mary Rainey (Ken) of Mississippi and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Lutheran Church of the Nativity in Arden with Pastor George Tuttle officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Church of the Nativity, P.O. Box 208, Arden, NC 28704, or Four Seasons Compassion for Life, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxime's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shuler Funeral Home
Download Now