Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
North Mills River Road
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Loft and Pub
Locust Drive
Hendersonville, NC
May Hamilton Garbo gained her wings on March 18, 2019 at 80 years young. May is survived by her seven children, Barbara Hill, Barry Hamilton, Robert Corbeil, Jr., Margaret Hamilton Bolle, Brenda Burns, Leon Corbeil, and Larry Hamilton. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, and her dearest friend Sherri Freeman.
A memorial will be held on April 27th at 12PM at the Emmanuel Baptist Church on North Mills River Road. Family will receive friends and family at The Loft and Pub from 2PM to 4PM on Locust Drive in Hendersonville, NC. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Emmanuel Baptist Church Memorial Fund in May Hamilton Garbo's name.
Published in The Times-News on Apr. 22, 2019
