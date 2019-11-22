|
Melba Drake Mehaffey, age 85 of Hendersonville died on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at her home after a period of declining health. She was born April 30, 1934 in Henderson County; a daughter of the late Mack Burnerd and Virginia "Bunt" Murray Drake.
She was a native and lifelong resident of Henderson County; graduating from Edneyville High School in 1952 as well as graduating from Blanton Business School. She worked at the Department of Social Services in Henderson County until her retirement in December of 1993. She enjoyed reading, writing poems and stories. She was a dedicated member of Mills River United Methodist Church and contributed in numerous roles including serving as a Sunday school teacher and a member in the church choir. She was a true southern lady.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Joseph H. Mehaffey; two sons; Joseph K. Mehaffey and David Mehaffey and his wife, Angela Mehaffey. Two grandchildren: one granddaughter, Holly Mehaffey, and one grandson, Daniel Blaze Mehaffey. She is also survived by one sister, Mary Jane Caddy and her husband, Jim; numerous nieces and nephews along with several great nieces and great nephews.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Shepherd Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel conducted by the Reverend Rennie Salata. Burial will follow the service in Shepherd Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the Shepherd Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations in Melba's memory be directed to Mills River United Methodist Church, 137 Old Turnpike Road, Mills River, N.C. 28759.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019