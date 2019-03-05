|
|
Melinda Gail Leatherwood, 61, of Hendersonville died on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Pardee Hospital after a period of declining health. A Henderson County native, she was born March 25. Gail was a daughter of John Herman Jr., and Mary Ann "Bunny" Burton Leatherwood. She was preceded in death by her brother, Garry Leatherwood.
Gail was a loyal "Bearcat" graduating from Hendersonville High School with the class of 1975. She then continued her education at Wingate University. She enjoyed the hospitality industry and was employed as a Food and Beverage Manager at Fatz Café in Hendersonville prior to her illness. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Hendersonville and enjoyed performing with Sound of Singing Youth Group, and was a member of the B.P.O.E. #1616 Elks Lodge of Hendersonville. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is also survived by a brother John Herman Leatherwood III; and a sister Carrie Lynn Leatherwood Cox and her husband, Kip all of Hendersonville.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel officiated by the Reverend James Walker. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials in Gail's memory be made to Pardee Oncology Department, 805 Sixth Ave. W., Suite 100, Hendersonville, NC 28739.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019