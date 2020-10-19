Melinda "Lyn" Byers Saltz, 70, of Hendersonville, NC entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 17, 2020 after a short illness.
Lyn was a loving wife, mom, gramma, and great-gramma. She worked as a preschool teacher at Hendersonville First United Methodist Church Weekday School for 15 years.
Lyn is preceded in death by her parents, Harry Frederick Byers, Sr. and Mary Louise Orr Byers; a brother, Harry F. Byers, Jr.; and six grand babies.
Lyn is survived by her husband, Bobby Saltz; her three daughters, Melissa Saltz and her fiancé Aaron Yoscovitch, Jennifer Tate and her husband Johnny, and Lori Hartle and her husband Thomas; her five grandchildren, Colton, Amber, Tiffany and her fiancé Jimmy, Robbie, and Cooper; her two great grandchildren, Sammy and Bella.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home with Rev. Kelvin Moseley officiating. Masks preferred but not required. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association-Western NC Chapter at www.alz.org/northcarolina
or to the Breast Cancer Society at www.cancer.org/northcarolina
