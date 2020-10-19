1/1
Melinda "Lyn" (Byers) Saltz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melinda "Lyn" Byers Saltz, 70, of Hendersonville, NC entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 17, 2020 after a short illness.
Lyn was a loving wife, mom, gramma, and great-gramma. She worked as a preschool teacher at Hendersonville First United Methodist Church Weekday School for 15 years.
Lyn is preceded in death by her parents, Harry Frederick Byers, Sr. and Mary Louise Orr Byers; a brother, Harry F. Byers, Jr.; and six grand babies.
Lyn is survived by her husband, Bobby Saltz; her three daughters, Melissa Saltz and her fiancé Aaron Yoscovitch, Jennifer Tate and her husband Johnny, and Lori Hartle and her husband Thomas; her five grandchildren, Colton, Amber, Tiffany and her fiancé Jimmy, Robbie, and Cooper; her two great grandchildren, Sammy and Bella.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home with Rev. Kelvin Moseley officiating. Masks preferred but not required. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association-Western NC Chapter at www.alz.org/northcarolina or to the Breast Cancer Society at www.cancer.org/northcarolina
An online register book is available by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com. Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved