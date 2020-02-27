|
Mentie Joyce Smith, age 87, formerly of Hendersonville, NC, passed away on February 24, 2020, in Beaver, PA, after a long illness. She lived in Hendersonville for 60 years before moving to Pittsburgh, PA in 2015 following the death of her husband, Emil Smith. Mentie was preceded in death by her husbands, Roy Ratliff of Hendersonville, and Emil Smith of Hendersonville, her parents, Winwright and Spicy Adkins of Pikeville, KY, and 15 brothers and sisters.
Mentie was born in Pikeville, KY, on May 28, 1932. She moved to Hendersonville in the mid-1950s. She was a nurse's aide at Pardee Hospital before retiring in the mid-1980s. While at Pardee, she met her dear friend Becky (Tony) Varnadore, who became her second family. She was a member of French Broad Baptist Church.
Mentie is survived by the joys of her life, her two sons: Timothy (Wanita) Ratliff of Aliquippa, PA, Thomas (Laurie) Ratliff of Pittsburgh, PA; one daughter, Sheree (Buzz) Tedards of Greensboro, NC; two grandsons, Nathan and Nicholas Ratliff of Pittsburgh; one sister, Mattie Brown of Port Charlotte, FL; as well as . Her bonus family included Nathan Rust of Myrtle Creek, OR, Miranda (Chris) Lae of Portland, OR, and Kalaya (Joshua) Schenewerk Lithia, FL,two great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Shepherd Memorial Park with Pastor Kemuel Pruitt officiating.
An online register book is available for family and friends. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020