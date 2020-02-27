Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mentie Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mentie Joyce Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mentie Joyce Smith Obituary
Mentie Joyce Smith, age 87, formerly of Hendersonville, NC, passed away on February 24, 2020, in Beaver, PA, after a long illness. She lived in Hendersonville for 60 years before moving to Pittsburgh, PA in 2015 following the death of her husband, Emil Smith. Mentie was preceded in death by her husbands, Roy Ratliff of Hendersonville, and Emil Smith of Hendersonville, her parents, Winwright and Spicy Adkins of Pikeville, KY, and 15 brothers and sisters.
Mentie was born in Pikeville, KY, on May 28, 1932. She moved to Hendersonville in the mid-1950s. She was a nurse's aide at Pardee Hospital before retiring in the mid-1980s. While at Pardee, she met her dear friend Becky (Tony) Varnadore, who became her second family. She was a member of French Broad Baptist Church.
Mentie is survived by the joys of her life, her two sons: Timothy (Wanita) Ratliff of Aliquippa, PA, Thomas (Laurie) Ratliff of Pittsburgh, PA; one daughter, Sheree (Buzz) Tedards of Greensboro, NC; two grandsons, Nathan and Nicholas Ratliff of Pittsburgh; one sister, Mattie Brown of Port Charlotte, FL; as well as . Her bonus family included Nathan Rust of Myrtle Creek, OR, Miranda (Chris) Lae of Portland, OR, and Kalaya (Joshua) Schenewerk Lithia, FL,two great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Shepherd Memorial Park with Pastor Kemuel Pruitt officiating.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mentie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -