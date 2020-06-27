Meridon Gooding "Bill" Harter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Meridon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Meridon Gooding "Bill" Harter, 93, of Flat Rock, died peacefully on the morning of June 19, 2020 . He was born in Delaware, Ohio on January 14, 1927 to the late Dalton Marion Harter and Jeanette Gooding Harter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Sue Armstrong Harter. Meridon was a direct descendant of the Mayflower.
A fan of swing music and an alto sax player, he formed two high school bands, "Beefy Harter and the Seven From Heaven" and "Swingtime 8". After graduating from Princeton University, he served as a Naval Officer, before beginning a career in marketing management, with Standard Oil/Amoco.
A wonderful husband and father, Bill also loved his work. Throughout his career he was lauded both by those he led and by Standard Oil senior executives. Not least, he loved the outdoors and was an avid trout fisherman. He lived each day with courage and enthusiasm. Bill always looked for the best in people. He laughed well and often leaving the world a better place than he found it.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Moore Harter, two sons Rick Harter and his wife Kay and Scott Harter and his wife Margie, two grandsons Eric and Greg Harter and two great grandsons. Meridon is also survived by four stepchildren, James Foyles, Christy Lane and her husband Dudley, Jody Foyles and his wife Kirsten and Melissa Ed and her husband Manny. He also had eight step grandchildren and one step great grandson.
A service is not planned at this time. We suggest that the real service take place in our hearts in remembering him as our compass, staunch ally and beloved friend.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Gardens of Hendersonville, Four Seasons Hospice and the Elizabeth House for their outstanding care and support during this difficult time.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved