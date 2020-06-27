Meridon Gooding "Bill" Harter, 93, of Flat Rock, died peacefully on the morning of June 19, 2020 . He was born in Delaware, Ohio on January 14, 1927 to the late Dalton Marion Harter and Jeanette Gooding Harter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Sue Armstrong Harter. Meridon was a direct descendant of the Mayflower.
A fan of swing music and an alto sax player, he formed two high school bands, "Beefy Harter and the Seven From Heaven" and "Swingtime 8". After graduating from Princeton University, he served as a Naval Officer, before beginning a career in marketing management, with Standard Oil/Amoco.
A wonderful husband and father, Bill also loved his work. Throughout his career he was lauded both by those he led and by Standard Oil senior executives. Not least, he loved the outdoors and was an avid trout fisherman. He lived each day with courage and enthusiasm. Bill always looked for the best in people. He laughed well and often leaving the world a better place than he found it.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Moore Harter, two sons Rick Harter and his wife Kay and Scott Harter and his wife Margie, two grandsons Eric and Greg Harter and two great grandsons. Meridon is also survived by four stepchildren, James Foyles, Christy Lane and her husband Dudley, Jody Foyles and his wife Kirsten and Melissa Ed and her husband Manny. He also had eight step grandchildren and one step great grandson.
A service is not planned at this time. We suggest that the real service take place in our hearts in remembering him as our compass, staunch ally and beloved friend.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Gardens of Hendersonville, Four Seasons Hospice and the Elizabeth House for their outstanding care and support during this difficult time.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Times-News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.