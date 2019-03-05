|
|
FLAT ROCK, NC- Merritt Albert "Al" Hill, 61, of Hendersonville, NC passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the Elizabeth House.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Henderson County and was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Jackson Hill, and a brother, John Hill. He was a lifelong member of the Valley Hill Volunteer Fire
Department, served in the U S Air Force and was a proud member, past Exalted Ruler and District Deputy of the Hendersonville Elks Lodge #1616. He worked for 26 years for APAC Construction Company and more recently for Lane Construction (Blythe) in Columbia, SC. Al enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, golfing and watching the Chicago Bears and the Georgia Bulldogs football teams.
He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Beverly Osteen Hill; two sons, Dane Alexander Hill of Roanoke, VA and Dustin Adam Hill and his wife Grace Salzer of Raleigh; a daughter, Dru Alisse Jensen and her husband Kyle of Inman, SC; his father, Bill Hill and his wife Carol of Hendersonville; two brothers, Dwight Hill and his wife Carol of Hendersonville and Gary Hill and his wife Janie of Brevard, NC; a sister, Kristie McBride and her husband Daniel of Lincolnton, NC; a grandson, Deus and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, March 8th at Jackson Funeral Service with Rev. Dwayne Durham officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family atwww.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019