Mertis Bradley Justice

Mertis Bradley Justice Obituary
Mertis Bradley Justice, 92 of Hendersonville, died Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Pardee Hospital.
She was born in Polk County to the late Mattie Bradley and Robert Melton. Mertis is also preceded in death by her husband Calvin Justice; a son, Avery Justice; and a daughter, Carolyn J. Ledbetter.
Having lived most of her life in Henderson County, she was formerly employed with Dana Elementary School working in the cafeteria and Kimberly Clark. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church.
Besides loving the Lord, her family was the main focus of her life. You could always find her in her favorite place which was her flower gardens.
Mertis is survived by a daughter, Frances Baldwin and her husband Paul; a son, Jimmy Justice Sr. and his wife Judy; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Victory Baptist Church with Rev. Stanley Adcock officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made in Mertis's memory to the charity of your choice.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
