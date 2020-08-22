1/
Michael A. Koral
Michael A. Koral, 77, of Hendersonville, NC, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020.
Mr. Koral was born in Rochester, New York on November 21, 1942. He attended Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York and was a civil engineer for thirty five years. He was a Life Master in Duplicate Bridge and was an avid golfer in retirement. He was the Men's Club Champion at Cummings Cove Golf & Country Club in 1999 where he lived from 1998-2016.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of forty four years, Barbara Wingate Koral of Hendersonville; a son, Brian Koral and wife Lara of Kansas City, MO; a daughter, Marci Dawkins and husband Joseph of Oakton, VA; two granddaughters, Kaelyn Koral of Kansas City and Anna Dawkins of Oakton; a grandson, Josiah Koral of Kansas City; and Aunt, Helen Smyda of Rochester.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, the family will plan a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Four Seasons Hospice.

Published in Times-News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
89-B Thompson Street
Asheville, NC 28803
828-254-0566
