Michael Anderson "Mike" Ruff Obituary
Michael "Mike" Anderson Ruff, 60, of East Flat Rock passed away at home on Friday, March 27, 2020. A native and lifelong resident of Henderson County, he was the son of the late Mary Ruff. He worked as a pressman at the Times-News for thirty years until his retirement. Mike also owned a grading business, Mike Ruff Hauling.
Mike was of the Baptist Faith, and a member of the Hendersonville Corvette Club. He never met a stranger, and was known for always having a smile on his face.
He is survived by his daughters, Alicia Amanda Ruff and Donna Watson of Hendersonville; best friend, Ron; and Chihuahua, Angel.
A graveside service will be held at the gazebo at Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Saturday, April 4th at 2pm, officiated by Pastor Brent Thomas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's honor to Blue Ridge Honor Flight. Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting his family.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
