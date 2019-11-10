|
|
Mr. Michael Chris Gordon, 59, of Saluda passed away Oct. 31st, 2019. He was the son of the late Paul Dean Gordon and Mary Frances Corhn Gordon. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl Kienker and brother, Robin Gordon. He is survived by Kay Gordon; son, Christopher Gordon; daughter, Sarah Gordon Mobley and her husband Justin Mobley; two grandchildren, Liam and Lily; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm Sunday, November 17th, 2019 at the Hendersonville Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2301 Asheville Hwy., Hendersonville, NC 28791.
Published in The Times-News on Nov. 10, 2019