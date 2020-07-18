Michael Dale Fletcher, 67, of Hendersonville, went home to his Heavenly Father, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, joining his Heavenly Father, from the Elizabeth House. He was born June 17, 1953, a son of the late Edgerton Fletcher and Azlee Justus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lowell Fletcher; and sister Jean Fletcher Waters.
A Henderson County native, Michael graduated from Hendersonville High School in 1971. He will be greatly missed, not only by his family, but also by his dear friends.
He is survived by his brother, Edwin Fletcher of Altamonte Springs, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Michael's memory be directed to The Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
