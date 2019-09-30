|
Michael Douglas Layton, 64, of Horse Shoe, died Friday, September 27, 2019 at the UNC Pardee Health Care. He was born July 3, 1955 in Danville, Illinois; a son of Max and Charlotte Story Layton.
He was a Henderson County native, a 1973 graduate of Hendersonville High School as well as a proud member of the 1971-1972 Hendersonville High School's State Champion Basketball team. He also attended two years at Western Carolina University. He and his wife co-owned several businesses together after relocating back to Hendersonville. He was an avid Indiana sports fan and enjoyed traveling, golfing, and spending time with his entire family and friends. He was a member of Biltmore Church. He vowed to exit the world in style, which he did.
He is survived by his wife of over 42 years, Denise; three daughters: Heather Gray and her husband, Jesse and Jordan Robinson all of Hendersonville, and Savannah Layton of Brevard. One brother, Myron Layton as well as one sister, Myrna Reesor both Hendersonville. Four grandchildren: Gunner Robinson, Abbie Sherman, Sarah Sherman, Mason Gray as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel. Interment will follow in Shepherd Memorial Park. His family will receive friends 12:30 until 1:45 October 2, 2019 prior to funeral at Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019