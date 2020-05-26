|
|
Michael Dwayne Pace, 67 years old, transitioned to eternity in Heaven on May 18, 2020. He was born in Henderson County to the late Clent Josephus Pace and Bonnie Mae Mullinax. He was also preceded in death by his brother Fred Pace.
He is survived by his brother, Troy Pace and wife Lana; sisters, Margaret Shugart and husband John, Geri Pritchard and husband Morgan, and Kay Wood and husband Duane; he was also blessed with five nieces, Kim Pritchard, Leca Kimbrough and husband Jason, Heather Rogers, Mandi Shattuck and husband Aaron, Kelly and Nathan Byrd; a nephew, Nick Pace and wife Mandy; grandnieces and nephews include Jacob Shattuck, Matthew Byrd, Riley Byrd, Kelsey Shattuck, Cullen Rogers, Charlie Byrd, and Samuel Byrd.
Disabled since 1982 from a bullet wound to his head, Zippy was able to live at his home for over 30 years with the help of the extraordinary Charles George VA staff and many loving family and friends. His ever-present smile and unique sense of humor inspired those around him to never give up. Although complications from a leg fracture ended his life here, his faith as a follower of Jesus Christ ensures Zippy of an eternal pain-free life.
Special thanks go to his home-based caregiver Brian Boles and his niece Mandi Shattuck for their love and exceptional care which was so beautiful to watch.
A celebration service will be announced at a later date.
