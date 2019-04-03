|
|
On March 28, 2019, Michael Edward Marsengill, age 80, of Hendersonville, NC by the providential will of his loving God and Savior, was taken Home to be with Him.
Mike was born in LaGrange, GA in June 1938 and moved to Miami, FL, the city he loved, when he was four years old. He resided in South Florida until 2012 when he moved to Hendersonville, NC.
He was a proud graduate of Miami Senior High School, class of 1956 and a lifelong fan of the University of Miami Hurricanes. In 1965, he married his beloved wife of 53 years, Joan.
Mike began his career with Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in 1964. He later worked for Mass Mutual Life Insurance Company and founded Michael E. Marsengill & Co. in 1980. For the last 27 years of his working career, he worked side by side with his son, Michael, Jr. Mike greatly valued the relationships that he had with his clients.
Over the years, Mike served as a deacon in the Southern Baptist Church and as an elder in the Presbyterian Church in America. He also served as President of the Board and Board Member of Westminster Christian School in Miami, FL and Chairman of the Board and Board Member of Miami Christian College.
Mike said he was one of the most blessed men who ever lived. He trusted Jesus as his Lord and Savior at an early age and was grateful to have had a relationship with Him for most of his life. His love for Jesus and his love for others was evident to all who met him. Mike also enjoyed teaching Sunday School, music, fishing and diving, and University of Miami football.
Mike is survived by his beloved wife, Joan, his son Michael, Jr. and his wife Stacey; his daughter Angela Ost and her husband Brad; four grandchildren, Michael III, Sarah, and Matthew Marsengill, and Cooper Ost; his brother, J. Daniel Marsengill and his wife Winnelle; and his sister, Patricia Johnson.
We will celebrate his life at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Hendersonville with Rev. Steve Scoggins officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:00 P.M. prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to First Baptist Church of Hendersonville, designated to the Crosswalk after school ministry at 312 5th Avenue West, Hendersonville, NC 28739.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019