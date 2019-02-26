Home

Michael Gene Veach Obituary
HENDERSONVILLE- Michael Gene Veach, Sr., 65 of Hendersonville, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
He was a member of Naples Baptist Church, and will be dearly missed.
Michael is survived by his mother, Frieda Veach of Hendersonville; a sister, Darleen Glaus and her husband Greg of MD; a son, Michael Gene Veach, Jr. and his wife Regina of Hendersonville; a daughter, Traceinea Whitside and her husband Pedro of Hendersonville; and five grandchildren, Blake, Jaiden, Preston, Stella, and Domonic.
A celebration of life service will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Naples Baptist Church with Rev. Richard Merck officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the charity of your choice.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
