Michael John Olek, 68, of Hendersonville, North Carolina passed away at his home surrounded by family on November 22, 2020. He was born January 18,1952 in Rochester New York.
Mike was a hard-working businessman loving father, and friend. He was preceded in death by son Jeremy Lee Olek. Survived by his sons John and James Olek and longtime companion Cathy Neal and her extended family.
Jackson Funeral Service will be assisting the family. His memorial will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC. 28793, or www.jacksonfuneralservice.com.