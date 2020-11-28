1/
Michael John Olek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael John Olek, 68, of Hendersonville, North Carolina passed away at his home surrounded by family on November 22, 2020. He was born January 18,1952 in Rochester New York.
Mike was a hard-working businessman loving father, and friend. He was preceded in death by son Jeremy Lee Olek. Survived by his sons John and James Olek and longtime companion Cathy Neal and her extended family.
Jackson Funeral Service will be assisting the family. His memorial will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC. 28793, or www.jacksonfuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
1101 Greenville Hwy
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-4261
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved