Michael Wayne Worley

Michael Wayne Worley Obituary
Michael Wayne Worley, 47, of Fletcher passed away August 12, 2017 at Elizabeth House in Hendersonville. Mike was born May 23, 1972 the son of Al and Lynn Worley of Fletcher. He was preceeded in death by his grandparents Curley and Lucy Worley of Asheville, James Chambers of Asheville and Aunt Rita Baily of Clearwater Beach Florida. Mike was employed by JLS Paving of Arden for 23 years. He loved his job and all the people that he worked with. In addition to his parents he is survived by his son Colton Worley of Washington DC, brother Shane Worley [Jennifer] of Hendersonville, Grandmother Ida Stepp of Fletcher, his special companion and fiancé, Robin Ward of Fletcher, his Aunts and Uncles, Niece, Nephew, Cousins and the many many friends that loved him. No services are planned at this time.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
