Michael William Fortner, 55, of Hendersonville passed away on March 16, 2019. A memorial service will be held in the Chapel at Forest Lawn Funeral Home on Saturday, March 23 at 2pm, with a visitation an hour prior. The service will be officiated by Pastor Rob Cuevas. Join the family at 4pm in the Fellowship Hall at Balfour Baptist, 2502 Asheville Hwy, Hendersonville, NC 28791.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019