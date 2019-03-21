Home

Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
Michael William Fortner Obituary
Michael William Fortner, 55, of Hendersonville passed away on March 16, 2019. A memorial service will be held in the Chapel at Forest Lawn Funeral Home on Saturday, March 23 at 2pm, with a visitation an hour prior. The service will be officiated by Pastor Rob Cuevas. Join the family at 4pm in the Fellowship Hall at Balfour Baptist, 2502 Asheville Hwy, Hendersonville, NC 28791.
Online condolences may be expressed at forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
