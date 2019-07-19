|
|
Mildred Ann Collins entered heaven on July 9, 2019, at age 78. She was born in Franklin, NC, on October 11, 1940, and lived in Hendersonville, NC, for most of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Winston Horne Williams and Junie Martin Williams, a sister, Sue Williams, and a son, Bradley "Bo" Wiggins.
She was a member of West Hendersonville Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening, attending church services, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Wendell Kent Wiggins of Trussville, AL, and Gregory (Mary) Wiggins of Mills River, NC; a daughter, Laci (Sean) Ott of Hendersonville; a sister, Glenna "Billie" (Roscoe) Laughter of Hendersonville; two brothers, George (Emilie) Williams of Horse Shoe, NC, and Russell (Brenda) Williams of Hendersonville; a niece and "second daughter," Leslie Jill Williams of Hendersonville; five grandchildren, Andrew Ott, Bradley Wiggins, Charlotte Ott, Jamie Breckenridge, Krystal Johnson, Meghan Meadows, Tiffany Ownbey; and many friends, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Elizabeth House, Four Seasons Foundation, 221 North Main Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
Mountain View Cremation & Funeral Care is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from July 19 to July 20, 2019